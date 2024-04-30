Top track

Guy2Bezbar & Leto - La Calle 4 (Favelas de Paname)

Guy2Bezbar

Stereolux
Tue, 30 Apr, 8:30 pm
GigsNantes
€26.75The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Après 40 dates de concerts et de festivals en 2022, son premier album certifié disque d’or, un album en commun avec Leto, une Cigale et un Olympia sold-out et l’annonce d’un Zénith Paris-La Villette le 29 février 2024 : Guy2bezbar reprend la route des conc...

Moins de 16 ans obligatoirement accompagné d'un parent.
Krumpp Music présente, en accord avec Noueva Productions
No Covid-19 entry requirements
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Guy2Bezbar

Venue

Stereolux

4 Bd Léon Bureau, 44200 Nantes, France
Doors open8:30 pm

