Top track

Blue Orchids & Nico - All Tomorrow's Parties

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

No smartphone? No worries, check our FAQs

Got a code?

Blue Orchids

The Piper
Sat, 2 Dec, 8:00 pm
GigsSaint Leonards
£12.10The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

Blue Orchids & Nico - All Tomorrow's Parties
Got a code?

About

When Una Baines (keyboards, vocals) and Martin Bramah (guitar, vocals) quit the Fall in the late '70s, some of that group's irreverent, punk-injected spirit continued to flow through their veins when they formed the Blue Orchids in Manchester, England in 1...

Presented by The Piper.

Lineup

Blue Orchids

Venue

The Piper

Norman Arms, 1 Norman Rd, Saint Leonards-on-sea TN37 6NH, UK
Open in maps
Doors open8:00 pm
200 capacity

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

No smartphone? No worries, check our FAQs