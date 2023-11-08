DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
Sid The Cat & Bob Baker Marionette Theater Present
School House Rocks: SadGirl
W/ 2m8o
11/8/2023 at Bob Baker Marionette Theater
A portion of the proceeds will benefit Field Trips For LA Youth
—
The genesis of any given rock n’ roll band is often shr...
Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.
Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.
We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.