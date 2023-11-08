Top track

School House Rocks: SadGirl

Bob Baker Marionette Theater
Wed, 8 Nov, 8:00 pm
GigsLos Angeles
From $32.05The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Sid The Cat & Bob Baker Marionette Theater Present

School House Rocks: SadGirl

W/ 2m8o

11/8/2023 at Bob Baker Marionette Theater

A portion of the proceeds will benefit Field Trips For LA Youth

Presented by Sid The Cat.
No Covid-19 entry requirements

Lineup

SadGirl

Venue

Bob Baker Marionette Theater

4949 York Blvd, Los Angeles, CA 90042, USA
Open in maps
Doors open8:00 pm

