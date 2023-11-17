DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
The Tyshawn Sorey Trio, with pianist Aaron Diehl and Matt Brewer on bass, make their Kings Place debut at the EFG London Jazz Festival, presenting selections from the critically-acclaimed recordings Mesmerism and latest release, Continuing
