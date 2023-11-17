DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Tyshawn Sorey Trio

Kings Place (Hall One)
Fri, 17 Nov, 7:30 pm
GigsLondon
£29.15
The Tyshawn Sorey Trio, with pianist Aaron Diehl and Matt Brewer on bass, make their Kings Place debut at the EFG London Jazz Festival, presenting selections from the critically-acclaimed recordings Mesmerism and latest release, Continuing

Presented by Kings Place.
Lineup

Tyshawn Sorey Trio

Kings Place (Hall One)

Kings Place, 90 York Way, Kings Cross, London N1 9AG
Doors open7:30 pm
420 capacity

