DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
No smartphone? No worries, check our FAQs
BLACK METAL REVELATION TOUR 2023 PART II
Fear the Eternal Return!
After a very successful first part of Black Metal Revelation tour, Gorgoroth comes back to Europe/UK to play 11 concerts in November/December 2023. The infamous band will be supported by t...
Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.
Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.
We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
No smartphone? No worries, check our FAQs