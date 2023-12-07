DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

GORGOROTH

The Underworld
Thu, 7 Dec, 7:00 pm
GigsLondon
£34.89The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

BLACK METAL REVELATION TOUR 2023 PART II

Fear the Eternal Return!

After a very successful first part of Black Metal Revelation tour, Gorgoroth comes back to Europe/UK to play 11 concerts in November/December 2023. The infamous band will be supported by t...

Presented by The Underworld.

Lineup

1
Aran Angmar, Impalement, Aeternus and 1 more

Venue

The Underworld

174 Camden High St, London NW1 0NE
Doors open7:00 pm
Event ends11:00 pm
500 capacity
Accessibility information

