Top track

Social Crusade

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Frozen Soul / 200 Stab Wounds / Judiciary / Tribal Gaze

El Club Detroit
Sat, 11 Nov, 6:30 pm
GigsDetroit
$26The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

Social Crusade
Got a code?

About

A chilling wind pours through land once again. “We tried to do something that

touches on the classics of old school death metal while trying to progress in our

abilities. We wanted to write songs that are fun and catchy but still give you the

kick you n Read more

Presented by El Club.
No Covid-19 entry requirements

Lineup

1
Tribal Gaze, Judiciary, 200 Stab Wounds and 1 more

Venue

El Club Detroit

4114 Vernor Hwy, Detroit, MI 48209, USA
Open in maps
Doors open6:30 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.