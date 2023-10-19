Top track

WINGS

Saint Leonard, Human Interest, Sweat, Wildwood Dad

Windmill Brixton
Thu, 19 Oct, 7:45 pm
GigsLondon
£6.50

WINGS
About

Saint Leonard, the rising lyrical dream-pop art rocker, is back with a new album that promises to be a mesmerizing and at times, veil of maya lifting experience.

With his unique sound and captivating storytelling, Saint Leonard is a modern-day musical exp Read more

Presented by Windmill Brixton.

Lineup

1
Wildwood Daddy, Sweat, Human Interest and 1 more

Venue

Windmill Brixton

22 Blenheim Gardens, London SW2 5BZ
Doors open7:45 pm
150 capacity

