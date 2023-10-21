DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Dirty Dancing Brunch

Between The Bridges
Sat, 21 Oct, 12:00 pm
GigsLondon
From £28The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

Nobody Puts Brunch in the Corner! We’re hosting a massive 'Dirty Dancing' themed brunch on Saturday 21st October and you’re invited!

Prepare yourselves for a nostalgic Dirty Dancing brunch party! Our resident DJs will be playing all the classic Dirty Danc

Presented by Between the Bridges Ltd.

Venue

Between The Bridges

The Queen's Walk, London SE1, UK
Doors open12:00 pm
