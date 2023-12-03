Top track

The Bad Plus - Electric Face

The Bad Plus

The Sultan Room
Sun, 3 Dec, 7:00 pm
The Bad Plus are the ultimate originals. A democratic unit with a clear vision and a refusal to conform to convention. For the past two decades they have played with spirit and adventure, made their own rules and done so with a bold sense of creativity and...

The Sultan Room Presents

The Sultan Room

234 Starr St, Brooklyn, NY 11237, USA
Doors open7:00 pm
Event ends9:00 pm
250 capacity

