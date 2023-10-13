Top track

Peaness + Car Boot Sale + Yassa Blaster

Supersonic
Fri, 13 Oct, 7:00 pm
GigsParis
About

Si tu aimes The Big Moon, Dream Wife & Wolf Alice, on te donne rdv ce vendredi-là au Supersonic !

PEANESS
(Indie pop - Chester, UK)
CAR BOOT SALE
(Indie rock - Londres, UK)
YASSA BLASTER
(Pop world - Sound and Vision - Paris, FR)

Présenté par Supersonic.

Lineup

Car Boot Sale, Peaness

Venue

Supersonic

9 Rue Biscornet, 75012 Paris, France
Doors open7:00 pm
300 capacity

