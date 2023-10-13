DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

UCYLL & RYO + GEMEN

La Marquise
Fri, 13 Oct, 8:00 pm
GigsLyon
€15.50
About

Ucyll & Ryo est un duo d'auteur-compositeurs originaire du 93 et du dix-huitème arrondissement de Paris. Présents sur Youtube depuis 2018, ils ont déjà produit trois EP intitulés Chroma, Amour Hôtel et Cahier de Vacances, ainsi qu'un mini-EP Le jour d'aprè Read more

Présenté par HIGH-LO et HOOH

Lineup

Ucyll & Ryo, Gemen

Venue

La Marquise

20 Quai Victor Augagneur, 69003 Lyon, France
Doors open8:00 pm

