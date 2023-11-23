Top track

Legno - SPETTACOLARE

Legno - Roma - Club tour 2023

Alcazar Live
Thu, 23 Nov, 8:00 pm
GigsRoma
About

LEGNO - club tour 2023

Giovedì 23 Novembre, i Legno arrivano all' Alcazar live di Roma:

apertura porte ore 20, inizio spettacolo 21.30

I Legno tornano con nuovo singolo, "Spettacolare", insieme a Donatella Rettore, edito per Apollo Records e distribuito

Presentato da BAOBAB Music srl.

Lineup

Legno

Venue

Alcazar Live

Via Cardinale Merry del Val, 14b, 00153 Roma RM, Italy
Doors open8:00 pm

