Emeli Sandé + August Charles

Royal Festival Hall
Sat, 11 Nov, 7:30 pm
From £49.50

About

Introduced to the world more than ten years ago, Emeli Sandé MBE has become an icon of British singer-songwriting; emotional, honest and prolific in the kind of manner that cements you as a go-to artist for heartfelt pop sensibility. She now makes her debu Read more

Presented by Serious.

Lineup

August Charles, Emeli Sandé

Venue

Royal Festival Hall

Southbank Centre, Belvedere Rd, Lambeth, London SE1 8XX, UK
Doors open7:00 pm

