Supalung

Strongroom Bar
Wed, 22 Nov, 7:00 pm
GigsLondon
£11The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Following the release of recent singles 'Every Beat' 'Shadows' & 'Right Time' SUPALUNG (Sam Brookes & Pete Josef) are back on the road performing songs from their up coming debut album 'I'm Alive'

This is an 18+ event.

Presented by Strongrooms Bar & Studio.

Lineup

Supalung

Venue

Strongroom Bar

120-124 Curtain Rd, Shoreditch, London EC2A 3SQ, UK
Open in maps
Doors open7:00 pm
300 capacity

