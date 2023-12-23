Top track

Shego + Toldos Verdes

Sala Óxido
Sat, 23 Dec, 10:00 pm
GigsMadrid
€16.50The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Event information

shego (Maite, Raquel, Charlotte y Aroa) surge de la idea punk de la creatividad más primaria y atrevida. En junio de 2021 lanzan su primer EP “Tantos chicos malos y tan poco tiempo” donde se descubren cómodas en lo ecléctico y capaces de jugar con géneros...

Este es un evento 18+
Organizado por Ernie Producciones, S.L.U.
No Covid-19 entry requirements
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

shego

Venue

Sala Óxido

Calle De La Batalla De Villaviciosa 11, 19004 Guadalajara, Guadalajara, Spain
Open in maps
Doors open10:00 pm

