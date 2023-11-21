Top track

BRUJERIA, Piñata Protest, No/Mas

Saint Vitus Bar
Tue, 21 Nov, 6:30 pm
$39.33

About

California extreme metal legends Brujeria play their first show at Vitus!!! Piñata Protest and No/Mas open for this monster show, Fuck Pito Wilson!!

This is a 18+ event

Presented by Saint Vitus Bar.

Lineup

No/Más, Piñata Protest, Brujeria

Venue

Saint Vitus Bar

1120 Manhattan Ave, Brooklyn, NY 11222, USA
Doors open6:30 pm

