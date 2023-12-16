DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Deforme Semanal Ideal Total

Teatro Victoria
Sat, 16 Dec, 11:00 am
PodcastBarcelona
€22The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Got a code?

About

IMPORTANTE: Si sigues adelante con la compra aceptas expresamente las condiciones generales de Primavera Sound / IMPORTANT: If you go ahead with your reservation, you expressly accept the general conditions for Primavera Sound: https://www.primaverasound.c Read more

Presented by Primavera Sound S.L..

Lineup

Deforme Semanal

Venue

Teatro Victoria

Av. del Paral·lel, 67, 08004 Barcelona, España
Open in maps
Doors open11:00 am

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.