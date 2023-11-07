Top track

D.R.E.A.M.

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Jonny Craig, Sunsleep, Keepmysecrets + more

Amityville Music Hall
Tue, 7 Nov, 6:00 pm
GigsAmityville
$31.42The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

D.R.E.A.M.
Got a code?

About

Tuesday, November 7th

Jonny Craig (Performing songs from Relativity and the self-titled)

Sunsleep

KEEPMYSECRETS

A Foreign Affair

The Word and the Whisper

@ Amityville Music Hall

198 Broadway, Amityville NY

6 PM

16+

$25 ADV

$27 DOS

This is a 16+...

Presented by LIHCSHOWS LTD.

Lineup

1
Jonny Craig, Sunsleep, KEEPMYSECRETS and 1 more

Venue

Amityville Music Hall

198 Broadway, Amityville, New York 11701, United States
Open in maps
Doors open6:00 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.