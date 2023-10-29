Top track

Classmatic - El Primer Corazón

The Forbidden Garden ft. Classmatic x Latmun

Somewhere Nowhere NYC
Sun, 29 Oct, 10:00 pm
DJNew York
About

On Sunday, October 29, Förest Döwn Under and HalloweenWeekend.com presents The Forbidden Garden at Somewhere Nowhere NYC with music by Classmatic and Latmun. Costumes are highly recommended.

To purchase a VIP Table: www.sevenrooms.com/events/somewherenowh...

Presented by Förest Döwn Under and HalloweenWeekend.com.

Lineup

Classmatic, Latmun

Venue

Somewhere Nowhere NYC

112 W 25th St, New York, NY 10001, USA
Open in maps
Doors open10:00 pm

