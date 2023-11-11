DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Kill The Princess + Burnt Umber

La Boule Noire
Sat, 11 Nov, 7:30 pm
GigsParis
€17.47The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

Groupe 100% féminin, Kill The Princess mêle savamment ses influences pop et metal et balance un rock léché et poignant. Avec 30 concerts donnés chaque année (Hard Rock Café Paris, Lezart Festival, première partie de Crawlers…), le quatuor est connu pour se Read more

Présenté par La Boule Noire & Association Music Maze

Lineup

Venue

La Boule Noire

120 Boulevard de Rochechouart, 75018 Paris, France
Doors open7:30 pm

