Top track

Natataranta

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

lespecial w/ special guest LITZ

The 8x10
Fri, 17 Nov, 7:00 pm
GigsBaltimore
$24.72The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

Natataranta
Got a code?

About

lespecial is redefining the term “power trio”. The multi-instrumentalists from Connecticut continue to push the boundaries of what a three-piece band is capable of both live and in the studio ahead of their latest album, “Odd Times”. The band’s signature b...

Presented by The 8x10.

Lineup

Lespecial, Litz

Venue

The 8x10

10 E Cross St, Baltimore, Maryland 21230, United States
Open in maps
Doors open7:00 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.