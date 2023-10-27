Top track

Yossari Baby, Threads, Nothingheads + More

Wharf Chambers
Fri, 27 Oct, 6:30 pm
GigsLeeds
Top track

Yossari Baby - That's What You Get
About

Alphaville and Geddy Laurance Presents

Yossari Baby: Manchester-based shapeshifters Yossarians make a synth-driven excursion with Yossari Baby – an electro post punk/new wave three piece formed by request for the Manchester mafia during the silent pandemi...

Presented by Alphaville UK.
Lineup

1
Yossari Baby, Nothingheads, Autocamper and 1 more

Venue

Wharf Chambers

Wharf Chambers, 23-25 Wharf St, Leeds LS2 7EQ, UK
Doors open6:30 pm
180 capacity

