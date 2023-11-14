Top track

Frozen Soul - Arsenal of War

Frozen Soul / 200 Stab Wounds / Judiciary / Tribal Gaze / Nucleus

Avondale Music Hall
Tue, 14 Nov, 6:30 pm
$24.72The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

6:30pm doors 7:30pm show

This is a 17+ event

Presented by Empire Productions
No Covid-19 entry requirements

Nucleus, Tribal Gaze, Judiciary and 2 more

Avondale Music Hall

3336 N Milwaukee Ave, Chicago, IL 60641, USA
Doors open6:30 pm

