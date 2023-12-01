DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Senser

100 Club
Fri, 1 Dec, 7:30 pm
GigsLondon
£27.20The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

Mute Elephant Music presents...

Senser

This is an 18+ event

Presented by 100 Club.

Lineup

Senser

Venue

100 Club

100 Oxford St, Fitzrovia, London W1D 1LL, UK
Doors open7:30 pm
320 capacity

