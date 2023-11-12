Top track

Michael Perry and the Long Beds - Alice Mayhew Jackson

Michael Perry and the Long Beds w/ Molly Brandt

Icehouse
Sun, 12 Nov, 4:00 pm
From $20.21The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

4PM DOORS // 5PM SHOWTIME // $15 ADVANCE (+ fees) // $20 AT THE DOOR

Michael Perry and the Long Beds feature all-original songs written and sung by Michael Perry (New York Times bestselling author of numerous books including: Population 485, Truck, The Sc Read more

Molly Brandt, Michael Perry and the Long Beds

Icehouse

2528 Nicollet Avenue South, Minneapolis, Minnesota 55404, United States
Doors open4:00 pm

