Temps: Q&A with James Acaster + Signing

Rough Trade Nottingham
Fri, 29 Mar 2024, 12:30 pm
TalkNottingham
From £15.54The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Rough Trade Nottingham is very excited to present an in-store Q&A with James Acaster. This unique event celebrates the release of Temps' album 'Party Gator Purgatory' released via Bella Union.

Temps is a 40-strong international music collective, consistin

Presented by Rough Trade.

Lineup

James Acaster

Venue

Rough Trade Nottingham

5 Broad St, Nottingham NG1 3AJ, UK
Open in maps
Doors open12:30 pm
150 capacity

