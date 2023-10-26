Top track

English Teacher

Scala
Thu, 26 Oct, 7:30 pm
£17.19

About

With acclaimed debut EP 'Polyawkward' heralding their extraordinary rise in 2022, English Teacher's biting social commentary and unique musical soundscapes have certainly positioned the quartet as influential figures within the emerging indie elite.

Criti Read more

Presented by SJM Concerts & Eat Your Own Ears.

Lineup

Alien Chicks, English Teacher

Venue

Scala

Scala, 275 Pentonville Rd, London N1 9NL, UK
Doors open7:30 pm
800 capacity
