DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
Teenage Wrist est un groupe difficile à définir. Au cours des huit dernières années, le groupe a continuellement fait évoluer son son, un processus qui culmine avec leur troisième album Still Love. Atteignant de nouveaux sommets en termes de portée et d'ex...
Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.
Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.
We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.