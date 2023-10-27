DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Cirque Du Soul: London // Halloween Special

The Cause at 60 Dock Road
Fri, 27 Oct, 10:00 pm
£16.95The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Roll up, Roll up.. The scariest, most ghoulish circus rave is back in London this halloween! Step into our abandoned theatre of nightmares and join us for a night of blood soaked debauched devilry.

Presented by Cirque Du Soul.

The Cause at 60 Dock Road

60 Dock Road, Newham, London, E16 1YZ, United Kingdom
Doors open10:00 pm

