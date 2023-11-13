Top track

Squirrel Flower + Simone's Carpet + Fifty Two

Supersonic
Mon, 13 Nov, 7:00 pm
GigsParis
Tu aimes Angel Olsen, Snail Mail & Boygenus? Alors ne manque pas ce concert <3

SQUIRREL FLOWER
(Indie rock - Chicago, USA)
SIMONE'S CARPET
(Indie pop - Paris, FR)
FIFTY TWO
(Rock alternatif - Paris, FR)

INFORMATIONS IMPORTANTES

Présenté par Supersonic.

Squirrel Flower

Supersonic

9 Rue Biscornet, 75012 Paris, France
Doors open7:00 pm

