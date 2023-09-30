DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
Part of the 2023 #WorldMusicFestivalChicago — bringing 10 days of global grooves by award-winning artists from around the world to the citywide, multi-venue festival featuring more than 30 artists and ensembles representing 20 countries and regions of the
Read more
Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.
Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.
We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.