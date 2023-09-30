Top track

World Music Festival w/ Quitapenas + Rudy de Anda

Chop Shop
Sat, 30 Sept, 10:00 pm
About

Part of the 2023 #WorldMusicFestivalChicago — bringing 10 days of global grooves by award-winning artists from around the world to the citywide, multi-venue festival featuring more than 30 artists and ensembles representing 20 countries and regions of the Read more

Presented by DCASE & Chop Shop.

Lineup

QUITAPENAS

Venue

Chop Shop

2033 West North Avenue, Chicago, Illinois 60647, United States
Doors open9:00 pm

