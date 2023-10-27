Top track

BETWEEN FRIENDS: I Love My Girl, She's My Boy Tour

El Club Detroit
Fri, 27 Oct, 7:00 pm
$26The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

BETWEEN FRIENDS is the boundless creative outlet for LA-based sibling duo Brandon and Savannah Hudson, championing a fearless, euphoric approach to songwriting and musical worldbuilding.

All ages

Presented by El Club.
No Covid-19 entry requirements

Lineup

Blaketheman1000, BETWEEN FRIENDS

Venue

El Club Detroit

4114 Vernor Hwy, Detroit, MI 48209, USA
Doors open7:00 pm

