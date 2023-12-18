Top track

Believe - Triple J Like A Version

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

DMA'S

HERE at Outernet
Mon, 18 Dec, 7:00 pm
GigsLondon
From £36.47The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

Believe - Triple J Like A Version
Got a code?

About

DMA'S perform at HERE

This is a 14+ (14-16s with an adult) Photo ID required

Presented by SJM Concerts.

Lineup

Stone, DMA'S

Venue

HERE at Outernet

Denmark St, Charing Cross Rd, London WC2H 0LA, UK
Open in maps
Doors open7:00 pm
Event ends11:00 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.