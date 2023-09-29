Top track

New Candys - Mess

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

New Candys

MOTH Club
Fri, 29 Sept, 7:00 pm
GigsLondon
Selling fast
From FreeThe price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

New Candys - Mess
Got a code?

About

New Candys

Led by songwriter, singer and guitarist Fernando Nuti, New Candys are a band with Dario Lucchesi as the only other permanent member since the beginning.

Concocted with only the darkest of deviant rock'n'roll ethos and distinct melodic distorti Read more

Presented by Fishbowl Events

Lineup

New Candys

Venue

MOTH Club

Old Trades Hall, Valette Street, London E9 6NU
Open in maps
Doors open7:00 pm
320 capacity

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.