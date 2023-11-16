DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Dina Ögon

The Jazz Cafe
Thu, 16 Nov, 7:00 pm
GigsLondon
£16.50The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

Warm and harmonic, this four-piece Scandinavian soul act deliver nostalgia steeped tracks with a timeless feel.

Citing their influences as broad as Eric B. & Rakim, Fleetwood Mac, Selda Bağcan and Ted Gär, Dina Ögon borrow across decade, country, and genr Read more

Presented by The Jazz Cafe.

Lineup

Dina ögon

Venue

The Jazz Cafe

5 Parkway, London NW1 7PG
Doors open7:00 pm
475 capacity

