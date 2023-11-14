DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
No smartphone? No worries, check our FAQs
The National Autistic Society is excited to announce the return of the Matt & Co. Comedy Show!
Hosted by award-winning comedian and charity ambassador Matt Richardson, at the historic Clapham Grand. Joining Matt is an exciting line-up of some of the UK’s
Read more
Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.
Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.
We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
No smartphone? No worries, check our FAQs