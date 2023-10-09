Top track

Hollow

Heart Of A Coward + Ghost Iris + Guest, Milano

Slaughter Club
Mon, 9 Oct, 8:00 pm
GigsPaderno Dugnano
About

Versus Music Project è felice di presentare il ritorno in Italia di una delle gemme dell'heavy music inglese, gli HEART OF A COWARD! Con uno curriculum invidiabile ed un mix schiacciante di sound djent e attitudine hardcore, il quintetto di Milton Keynes t Read more

Presentato da ASD APS Slaughter Club.

Lineup

1
Heart Of A Coward, Ghost Iris, Ghost Iris and 1 more

Venue

Slaughter Club

Via Angelo Tagliabue, 4, 20037 Paderno Dugnano MI, Italy
Doors open7:30 pm

