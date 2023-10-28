Top track

40 years of Destruction, unica data italiana

Slaughter Club
Sat, 28 Oct, 7:00 pm
Paderno Dugnano
€34

About

40 anni di storia, fatta di passione e dedizione verso la musica e soprattutto i fan: loro sono i DESTRUCTION! La band teutonica, durante il prossimo autunno, intraprenderà un tour che porterà Schmier e soci in tutta Europa per celebrare questo importante Read more

Presentato da BAM Booking e Cerberus Booking

Lineup

Destruction, Razor, Crisix and 1 more

Venue

Slaughter Club

Via Angelo Tagliabue, 4, 20037 Paderno Dugnano MI, Italy
Doors open7:00 pm

