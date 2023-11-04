DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Ban Jan

Sneaky Pete's
Sat, 4 Nov, 7:00 pm
GigsEdinburgh
£14.38The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

Bas Jan are a London-based experimental trio doing high-art pop on a low budget. Their recently re-released second album “Baby U Know” is a heady collision of Raincoats-esque indie and ESG-paced rhythms fed through a kaleidoscopic pagan folk filter – a wor Read more

Presented by Sneaks Events.

Lineup

Bas Jan

Venue

Sneaky Pete's

73 Cowgate, Edinburgh EH1 1JW, UK
Doors open7:00 pm
100 capacity

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.