DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
Bas Jan are a London-based experimental trio doing high-art pop on a low budget. Their recently re-released second album “Baby U Know” is a heady collision of Raincoats-esque indie and ESG-paced rhythms fed through a kaleidoscopic pagan folk filter – a wor
Read more
Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.
Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.
We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.