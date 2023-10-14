Top track

Todd Terje - Inspector Norse

Brixton Disco Festival presents. Todd Terje + more

Electric Brixton
Sat, 14 Oct, 10:00 pm
DJLondon
About

Todd Terje
Kirollus
Aroop Roy
Guinny

Following the 5th consecutive sold out multi-venue Brixton Disco Festival back in April, we are back for our Autumn one-off at the iconic Electric Brixton this October! We welcome a stellar lineup with Todd Terje

Presented by Brixton Disco Festival.
Lineup

Todd Terje, KIROLLUS, Aroop Roy

Venue

Electric Brixton

Town Hall Parade, London SW2 1RJ
Doors open10:00 pm

