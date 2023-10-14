DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
Todd Terje
Kirollus
Aroop Roy
Guinny
Following the 5th consecutive sold out multi-venue Brixton Disco Festival back in April, we are back for our Autumn one-off at the iconic Electric Brixton this October! We welcome a stellar lineup with Todd Terje
Read more
Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.
Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.
We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.