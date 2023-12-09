DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Full Fat Pop: The Christmas Party

Belgrave Music Hall
Sat, 9 Dec, 11:00 pm
PartyLeeds
FreeThe price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

Full Fat Pop returns for "The Christmas Party" on Saturday 9th December. Get your best tinsel, get your shiny dress on, whatever it is that you do to get you in that holiday spirit, do you!

Featuring possibly the fizziest DJ combo in Leeds, DMan & popdigg...

Presented by Super Friendz.

Venue

Belgrave Music Hall

1-1A Cross Belgrave St, Leeds LS2 8JP
Doors open11:00 pm
350 capacity

