Tuesday, October 24th 2023
JER + S.M.N. + Free Kick + Omnigone
9pm - $20 - All Ages
JER
Gainsville, FL
https://jerska.bandcamp.com/
S.M.N.
Japan
https://badtimerecords.bandcamp.com/track/s-m-n-tell-you-why
FREE KICK
Tomakomai, JP
