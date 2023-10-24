Top track

JER - R/Edgelord

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

JER, S.M.N., Free Kick, Omnigone

Comet Ping Pong
Tue, 24 Oct, 9:00 pm
GigsWashington D.C.
$30.90The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

JER - R/Edgelord
Got a code?

About

Tuesday, October 24th 2023
JER + S.M.N. + Free Kick + Omnigone
9pm - $20 - All Ages

JER
Gainsville, FL
https://jerska.bandcamp.com/

S.M.N.
Japan
https://badtimerecords.bandcamp.com/track/s-m-n-tell-you-why

FREE KICK
Tomakomai, JP
https:/ Read more

Rediscover Fire Booking
No Covid-19 entry requirements

Lineup

Venue

Comet Ping Pong

5037 Connecticut Avenue Northwest, Washington, District of Columbia 20008, United States
Open in maps
Doors open9:00 pm
150 capacity

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.