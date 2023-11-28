DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

James O'Brien In Conversation

New Century
Tue, 28 Nov, 7:00 pm
GigsManchester
From £28.26The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Got a code?

About

Crosstown Concerts, Penguin Random House and Waterstones present James O’Brien in Conversation.

Our economy has tanked, our freedoms are shrinking, and social divisions are growing. Our politicians seem most interested in their own careers, and much o...

Presented by Crosstown Concerts

Lineup

James O'Brien

Venue

New Century

34 Hanover St, Manchester, M4 4AH
Open in maps
Doors open7:00 pm
1300 capacity

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.