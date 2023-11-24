Top track

I Don't Want to go to the Gym

CLT DRP

Rough Trade Bristol
Fri, 24 Nov, 7:30 pm
GigsBristol
£11.22The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Effigy Presents

CLT DRP at Rough Trade Bristol

This is an 16+ event

Presented by Rough Trade.

Lineup

CLT DRP

Venue

Rough Trade Bristol

3 New Bridewell, Nelson Street, Bristol BS1 2QD, United Kingdom
Doors open7:30 pm
200 capacity

