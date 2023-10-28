Top track

Twinsick Halloween (Low Tickets)

Le Poisson Rouge
Sat, 28 Oct, 11:00 pm
$69.99

Project 91 Presents: Twinsick Halloween w/ support by Ryan Case B2B Bobby Santoni, Neel Samba, and Syre - Live at LPR on Saturday, October 28th, 2023

Please join us for our premier Saturday Halloween event on Bleecker St. with Twinsick. This immersive Hal...

Presented by Project 91
TWINSICK

Le Poisson Rouge

158 Bleecker St, New York, NY 10012, USA
Doors open11:00 pm

