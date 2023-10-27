DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

The Rat Pack Stand-up Comedy

Camden Comedy Club
Fri, 27 Oct, 8:00 pm
ComedyLondon
About

The best comedians and TV stars from the UK and international circuit. 11th sell-out year in London. The legendary Rat Pack show presents the very best at one of London's top comedy venues, the Camden Comedy Club. A new line up every Friday night.

*Multip*...

Presented by The Rat Pack Productions.
Venue

Camden Comedy Club

100 Camden High St, London NW1 0LU, UK
Doors open7:45 pm

