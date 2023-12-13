DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Festive Wreath Making

Water Lane Boathouse
Wed, 13 Dec, 6:00 pm
WorkshopLeeds
£44The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

Festive Wreath Making with Cut & Curve

This is an 18+ event
Presented by Water Lane Boathouse.

Venue

Water Lane Boathouse

Canal Wharf, Holbeck, Leeds LS11 5PS, UK
Doors open6:00 pm

