Alana Springsteen with special guest Sophia Scott

Eddie's Attic
Sat, 18 Nov, 7:00 pm
GigsAtlanta
From $20.03The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

Alana Springsteen with special guest Sophia Scott live at Eddie's Attic!

A force-of-nature talent with the passion to match, Nashville-based singer-songwriter Alana Springsteen is already an expert at crafting the kind of songs that imprint on your heart...

This is an all ages event.
Presented by Eddie's Attic.

Lineup

Sophia Scott, Alana Springsteen

Venue

Eddie's Attic

515 North Mcdonough Street, Decatur, Georgia 30030, United States
Doors open6:00 pm

