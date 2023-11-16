Top track

Better

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Vinnie Caruana, Jeff Caudill, Roman Candles

Programme Skate
Thu, 16 Nov, 7:00 pm
GigsFullerton
$24.52The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

Better
Got a code?

About

Programme presents: Vinnie Caruana, Jeff Caudill, Roman Candles

This is an All Ages event.

Presented by Genghis Cohen.

Lineup

Vinnie Caruana, Jeff Caudill, Roman Candles

Venue

Programme Skate

2495 E Chapman Ave, Fullerton, CA 92831, USA
Open in maps
Doors open7:00 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.